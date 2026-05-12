Aumann Delivers Solid Profitability and Diversification in Q1 2026
Aumann AG enters 2026 with shrinking sales but resilient earnings, surging automation orders and a strong cash position to fuel future diversification.
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- Aumann AG generated €37.3 million in revenue in Q1 2026, a 38.4% decrease compared to the previous year.
- Despite lower revenue, profitability remained stable with an EBITDA of €4.0 million and an EBITDA margin of 10.8%.
- Order intake was €34.4 million, down 32.9% year-on-year, with significant declines in the E-mobility segment but growth in the Next Automation segment.
- The Next Automation segment's order intake increased by 127.9% to €19.4 million, driven by initial aerospace industry orders.
- The order backlog at the end of Q1 2026 was €119.5 million, slightly below the beginning of the year, with a positive outlook for diversification and growth.
- As of March 31, 2026, Aumann held €148.4 million in cash, with a net liquidity of €144.2 million and an equity ratio of 68.3%, supporting future acquisitions and diversification efforts.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Aumann is on 12.05.2026.
The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 12,750EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.
-0,20 %
+0,39 %
-2,11 %
-13,44 %
-8,14 %
-22,16 %
+10,68 %
-72,92 %
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