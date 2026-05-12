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    Eckert & Ziegler Starts 2026 Strong, 2026 Forecast Confirmed

    Eckert & Ziegler opened 2026 with solid top-line growth, resilient earnings, and a mixed segment performance that still supports an unchanged full-year outlook.

    Eckert & Ziegler Starts 2026 Strong, 2026 Forecast Confirmed
    Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
    • Eckert & Ziegler's first quarter 2026 sales increased by 7% to €72.9 million compared to the previous year.
    • The company's EBIT before special items slightly decreased by 2% to €16.0 million due to a weaker product mix in the Isotope Products segment.
    • Net income rose by 7% to €10.4 million, or €0.17 per share, in the first quarter of 2026.
    • The Medical segment's sales were significantly higher at €41.5 million, driven mainly by the pharmaceutical radioisotope business and growth in generators and CDMO segments.
    • The Isotope Products segment's sales declined by approximately 7% to €31.5 million, following a strong Q4 2025, but regained momentum in March.
    • The 2026 forecast remains unchanged with expected revenues of around €320 million and an adjusted EBIT of approximately €80 million.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Eckert & Ziegler is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 15,340EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).


    Eckert & Ziegler

    +0,65 %
    +2,37 %
    +4,82 %
    +2,88 %
    -74,54 %
    -64,68 %
    -77,14 %
    +231,17 %
    +748,19 %
    ISIN:DE0005659700WKN:565970
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    Eckert & Ziegler Starts 2026 Strong, 2026 Forecast Confirmed Eckert & Ziegler opened 2026 with solid top-line growth, resilient earnings, and a mixed segment performance that still supports an unchanged full-year outlook.
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