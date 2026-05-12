Eckert & Ziegler Starts 2026 Strong, 2026 Forecast Confirmed

Eckert & Ziegler's first quarter 2026 sales increased by 7% to €72.9 million compared to the previous year.

The company's EBIT before special items slightly decreased by 2% to €16.0 million due to a weaker product mix in the Isotope Products segment.

Net income rose by 7% to €10.4 million, or €0.17 per share, in the first quarter of 2026.

The Medical segment's sales were significantly higher at €41.5 million, driven mainly by the pharmaceutical radioisotope business and growth in generators and CDMO segments.

The Isotope Products segment's sales declined by approximately 7% to €31.5 million, following a strong Q4 2025, but regained momentum in March.

The 2026 forecast remains unchanged with expected revenues of around €320 million and an adjusted EBIT of approximately €80 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Eckert & Ziegler is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 15,340EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).





