MBB Achieves 40% EBITDA Growth, €1B Equity Milestone & Confirms Outlook

MBB SE's adjusted EBITDA increased by 40.2% to €41.9 million in Q1 2026

The company's equity exceeded €1 billion for the first time, reaching €1,009.2 million as of March 31, 2026

Revenue for Q1 2026 was €237.5 million, a slight decrease from €260.0 million the previous year

Profitability improvements at Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS significantly contributed to earnings growth, with adjusted EBITDA margins rising to 22.8% and 17.2%, respectively

MBB SE confirms its revenue forecast of €1.1–1.2 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15–18% for 2026

The company's net liquidity remained strong at €766.2 million, supporting further growth through organic expansion and acquisitions

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at MBB is on 12.05.2026.

The price of MBB at the time of the news was 216,00EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 215,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,46 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.426,52PKT (-0,54 %).





