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    MBB Achieves 40% EBITDA Growth, €1B Equity Milestone & Confirms Outlook

    MBB SE starts 2026 with robust momentum: earnings surge, equity passes the €1 billion mark, and strong liquidity underpins its ambitious growth outlook.

    MBB Achieves 40% EBITDA Growth, €1B Equity Milestone & Confirms Outlook
    Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
    • MBB SE's adjusted EBITDA increased by 40.2% to €41.9 million in Q1 2026
    • The company's equity exceeded €1 billion for the first time, reaching €1,009.2 million as of March 31, 2026
    • Revenue for Q1 2026 was €237.5 million, a slight decrease from €260.0 million the previous year
    • Profitability improvements at Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS significantly contributed to earnings growth, with adjusted EBITDA margins rising to 22.8% and 17.2%, respectively
    • MBB SE confirms its revenue forecast of €1.1–1.2 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15–18% for 2026
    • The company's net liquidity remained strong at €766.2 million, supporting further growth through organic expansion and acquisitions

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at MBB is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of MBB at the time of the news was 216,00EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.
    4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 215,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,46 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.426,52PKT (-0,54 %).


    MBB

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    +5,88 %
    +18,81 %
    -1,37 %
    +33,50 %
    +166,34 %
    +73,08 %
    +624,93 %
    +1.604,17 %
    ISIN:DE000A0ETBQ4WKN:A0ETBQ
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    MBB Achieves 40% EBITDA Growth, €1B Equity Milestone & Confirms Outlook MBB SE starts 2026 with robust momentum: earnings surge, equity passes the €1 billion mark, and strong liquidity underpins its ambitious growth outlook.
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