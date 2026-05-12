Viscom SE: Slow Start to 2026, Bright Outlook Ahead!

The first quarter of 2026 showed a slow start with revenue of €14.36 million, down 27.4% from the previous year; however, order intake increased by 7% to €21.81 million.

The order backlog grew by nearly 30% to €26.64 million, indicating positive future revenue prospects despite current challenges.

EBIT was negative at €-3.99 million, mainly due to lower revenue recognition and product mix changes, compared to €24,000 profit in the previous year.

Viscom expects a modest recovery in 2026, with order intake and revenue forecasted between €80-€90 million and an EBIT margin of 2-5%.

The company anticipates regional variations, with limited growth in Europe but increasing importance of Asian and American markets, driven by industrial demand and digitalization trends.

Viscom’s strategic focus includes strengthening safety and reliability, exploring new markets, and investing in future technologies to position itself as a long-term leader in automated inspection.

The next important date, Publication of the Group Quarterly Financial Report 3M/2026, at Viscom is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 4,6700EUR and was down -8,97 % compared with the previous day.





