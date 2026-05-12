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    Viscom SE: Slow Start to 2026, Bright Outlook Ahead!

    Despite a weak start to 2026, Viscom’s rising order intake and growing backlog signal improving prospects as the company pivots toward new markets and future-ready technologies.

    Viscom SE: Slow Start to 2026, Bright Outlook Ahead!
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • The first quarter of 2026 showed a slow start with revenue of €14.36 million, down 27.4% from the previous year; however, order intake increased by 7% to €21.81 million.
    • The order backlog grew by nearly 30% to €26.64 million, indicating positive future revenue prospects despite current challenges.
    • EBIT was negative at €-3.99 million, mainly due to lower revenue recognition and product mix changes, compared to €24,000 profit in the previous year.
    • Viscom expects a modest recovery in 2026, with order intake and revenue forecasted between €80-€90 million and an EBIT margin of 2-5%.
    • The company anticipates regional variations, with limited growth in Europe but increasing importance of Asian and American markets, driven by industrial demand and digitalization trends.
    • Viscom’s strategic focus includes strengthening safety and reliability, exploring new markets, and investing in future technologies to position itself as a long-term leader in automated inspection.

    The next important date, Publication of the Group Quarterly Financial Report 3M/2026, at Viscom is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 4,6700EUR and was down -8,97 % compared with the previous day.


    Viscom

    -14,20 %
    -10,02 %
    +20,05 %
    -0,62 %
    +41,72 %
    -51,12 %
    -57,42 %
    -63,42 %
    -80,22 %
    ISIN:DE0007846867WKN:784686
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