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    CENIT on the Rise: Strong Profit Growth in Q1 2026

    CENIT starts 2026 with a sharp turnaround: profitability surges, margins strengthen, cash flow improves and management confidently reaffirms its full-year outlook.

    CENIT on the Rise: Strong Profit Growth in Q1 2026
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • CENIT achieved a significant increase in profitability in Q1 2026, with EBITDA of EUR 5,033k compared to a loss of EUR 2,439k the previous year
    • Revenue grew slightly by 1.9% to EUR 52,472k, with a slight decline in third-party software revenue but an increase in proprietary software and consulting services
    • The company's EBITDA margin improved to 9.6%, driven by a substantially better cost structure
    • Equity increased to EUR 45,476k, with a strong cash position of EUR 28,640k and net bank debt reduced to EUR 4,770k
    • Operating cash flow rose to EUR 13,757k, and personnel expenses decreased significantly to EUR 22,689k, with 901 employees as of March 31, 2026
    • The management remains optimistic, confirming the forecast for 2026, expecting at least EUR 210 million in revenue and a minimum EBITDA of EUR 18 million

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Cenit is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 6,7100EUR and was up +2,44 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,9800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,02 % since publication.


    Cenit

    +5,49 %
    +5,44 %
    +1,52 %
    -2,06 %
    -21,83 %
    -51,74 %
    -53,43 %
    -62,58 %
    -51,25 %
    ISIN:DE0005407100WKN:540710
    Cenit direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    CENIT on the Rise: Strong Profit Growth in Q1 2026 CENIT starts 2026 with a sharp turnaround: profitability surges, margins strengthen, cash flow improves and management confidently reaffirms its full-year outlook.
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