Villeroy & Boch Reports Solid Quarterly Results Amid Structural Changes

Villeroy & Boch reported a satisfactory first quarter of 2026 despite challenging market conditions caused by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

Group revenue declined by 13.7% to €318.7 million, mainly due to divestments of the Gustavsberg and Vatette brands and adverse currency effects; adjusted decline was 8.3%.

The order book increased by €47.3 million to €197.7 million as of March 31, 2026, indicating positive development despite revenue decline.

The Bathroom & Wellness division's revenue fell by 16.1% to €248.0 million, impacted by divestments, economic weakness, Middle East conflicts, and slowdown in China; operating EBIT was €12.9 million.

The Dining & Lifestyle division remained stable with €70.0 million in revenue, driven by growth in e-commerce and retail stores, with a slight increase in operating EBIT to €4.3 million.

The company maintains its full-year 2026 forecast, expecting revenue to be slightly below the previous year and operating EBIT at the lower end of the €75-85 million range, amid ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Villeroy & Boch is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 16,750EUR and was down -0,89 % compared with the previous day.





