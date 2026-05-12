Villeroy & Boch Reports Solid Quarterly Results Amid Structural Changes
Amid geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds, Villeroy & Boch navigates a challenging first quarter of 2026 with resilient orders and a cautiously confirmed outlook.
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- Villeroy & Boch reported a satisfactory first quarter of 2026 despite challenging market conditions caused by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.
- Group revenue declined by 13.7% to €318.7 million, mainly due to divestments of the Gustavsberg and Vatette brands and adverse currency effects; adjusted decline was 8.3%.
- The order book increased by €47.3 million to €197.7 million as of March 31, 2026, indicating positive development despite revenue decline.
- The Bathroom & Wellness division's revenue fell by 16.1% to €248.0 million, impacted by divestments, economic weakness, Middle East conflicts, and slowdown in China; operating EBIT was €12.9 million.
- The Dining & Lifestyle division remained stable with €70.0 million in revenue, driven by growth in e-commerce and retail stores, with a slight increase in operating EBIT to €4.3 million.
- The company maintains its full-year 2026 forecast, expecting revenue to be slightly below the previous year and operating EBIT at the lower end of the €75-85 million range, amid ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Villeroy & Boch is on 12.05.2026.
The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 16,750EUR and was down -0,89 % compared with the previous
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