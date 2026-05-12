Darwin AG Unveils 2025 Financial Results & Business Update
In 2025, Darwin AG transformed its growth trajectory, doubling revenue, expanding globally, and laying the groundwork for profitable, personalized healthcare solutions.
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- Darwin AG's group revenue more than doubled to EUR 54.3 million in 2025, driven by genetic testing, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals
- The company achieved a positive net income of EUR 0.5 million in 2025, despite a significant decrease in EBIT to EUR -10.8 million due to high investments in IT platform development
- Darwin AG holds EUR 53 million in cash, cash equivalents, and securities, with EUR 12.5 million in cash and EUR 40 million in securities at year-end 2025
- The company expanded its partnerships in the USA and UAE, and grew sales channels in Europe, supporting future growth in genetic testing and personalized healthcare products
- The acquisition of MEDICOPHARM AG in December 2024 positively contributed to growth in pharmaceuticals and medical devices sectors
- For 2026, Darwin AG projects revenues of over EUR 65 million and positive EBIT, but faces challenges due to geopolitical and economic uncertainties in key markets
The price of Darwin at the time of the news was 8,4000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,19 % since publication.
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