Edison Reports on HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) - Key Insights
After a volatile quarter for software valuations, HgT’s resilient earnings, robust margins and a wide NAV discount frame an intriguing risk‑reward profile.
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- HgT’s NAV total return fell 5.4% in Q1 2026, driven mainly by a 9% impact from a contraction in valuation multiples after an indiscriminate sell‑off in public software stocks.
- Strong portfolio earnings partially offset the fall, contributing about +5% to NAV TR; last‑12‑month revenue rose 16% and EBITDA rose 19% (organic growth 10% revenue, 17% EBITDA).
- HgT’s five‑ and ten‑year NAV total returns are 10.9% p.a. and 16.1% p.a., respectively.
- The portfolio’s average EBITDA margin is 34%, with potential upside from AI‑driven reductions in R&D and customer support costs.
- HgT shares currently trade at about a 30% discount to NAV, well wider than the 2021–25 average discount of 9%.
- Hg (the manager) estimates a look‑through EV/LTM EBITDA of ~17x for the portfolio, which Edison notes is below the ~20x weighted‑average multiple for US SaaS businesses.
The price of HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 at the time of the news was 4,1825EUR and was down -1,99 % compared with the
previous day.
-1,16 %
-3,61 %
-1,84 %
-20,93 %
-29,42 %
+77,92 %
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