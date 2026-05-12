Sonae Surges 14% to Record €11.4B Sales in 2025!
In 2025, the group delivered record growth, rising profitability and a soaring share price, powered by leading retail brands, real estate expansion and tech-driven diversification.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Record turnover of €11.4 billion in 2025, up 14.2% year‑on‑year.
- Strong profitability and shareholder returns: underlying EBITDA €1.1bn (+23.6%), total EBITDA €1.2bn (+17.6%), net result attributable to shareholders €247m (+11%); share price rose 76% in 2025.
- Large retail footprint: more than 2,500 owned stores and 128 new store openings in the year.
- Market-leading brands across segments: Continente (food, Portugal), Druni/Arenal and Wells (health & beauty), Worten (electronics), Salsa (fashion).
- Real estate expansion via Sierra: global shopping-centre development/management, partnership with Bankinter for ORES, part of ALLOS in Latin America, and acquisition of Unibail‑Rodamco‑Westfield’s real estate management division in Germany (now 2nd‑largest third‑party shopping‑centre manager).
- Diversification into tech and specialty sectors: Bright Pixel invests in tech/start‑ups (retail, telecoms, cybersecurity); Musti is pet‑care market leader in the Nordics/Baltics; Sparkfood supplies natural extracts and active ingredients.
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