ABO Energy Reaches Key Milestones in Restructuring for a Successful Future

CRO Britta Hübner presented a first draft restructuring report concluding ABO Energy is capable of being restructured and identifying key action areas and potential future investment fields.

The company sees the draft as a milestone and will use it to enter discussions with financing partners with confidence.

ABO Energy aims to secure a sustainable financing agreement by the end of the standstill period, which has been extended to the end of July.

Operational progress: ABO Energy was awarded a tariff for the Birkholz solar park in Brandenburg (7.8 MWp) by the Federal Network Agency.

The company submitted projects totaling more than 150 MW in the May German wind energy tariff tender, demonstrating regained operational capability.

Project sales: sold a wind farm in Rhineland-Palatinate (4 turbines, 16.8 MW; construction began end of 2025, commissioning Q4 2026) and a Nordex N149 4.5 MW turbine in Welterod (commissioning scheduled autumn 2026).

The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 6,1100EUR and was down -1,61 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,2000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,47 % since publication.





