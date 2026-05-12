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    ABO Energy Reaches Key Milestones in Restructuring for a Successful Future

    ABO Energy marks a turning point: a first restructuring draft, fresh project wins and strategic sales signal renewed strength and a clear path toward sustainable financing.

    ABO Energy Reaches Key Milestones in Restructuring for a Successful Future
    Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
    • CRO Britta Hübner presented a first draft restructuring report concluding ABO Energy is capable of being restructured and identifying key action areas and potential future investment fields.
    • The company sees the draft as a milestone and will use it to enter discussions with financing partners with confidence.
    • ABO Energy aims to secure a sustainable financing agreement by the end of the standstill period, which has been extended to the end of July.
    • Operational progress: ABO Energy was awarded a tariff for the Birkholz solar park in Brandenburg (7.8 MWp) by the Federal Network Agency.
    • The company submitted projects totaling more than 150 MW in the May German wind energy tariff tender, demonstrating regained operational capability.
    • Project sales: sold a wind farm in Rhineland-Palatinate (4 turbines, 16.8 MW; construction began end of 2025, commissioning Q4 2026) and a Nordex N149 4.5 MW turbine in Welterod (commissioning scheduled autumn 2026).

    The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 6,1100EUR and was down -1,61 % compared with the previous day.
    1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,2000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,47 % since publication.


    ABO Energy

    +1,45 %
    +7,67 %
    +8,75 %
    +12,83 %
    -84,98 %
    -91,10 %
    -87,71 %
    -33,33 %
    ISIN:DE0005760029WKN:576002
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    ABO Energy Reaches Key Milestones in Restructuring for a Successful Future ABO Energy marks a turning point: a first restructuring draft, fresh project wins and strategic sales signal renewed strength and a clear path toward sustainable financing.
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