Novus Acquisition & Development Boosts Growth After Cannabis Rescheduling
Novus (NDEV) unveils Q1 2026 gains and outlines how its insurance-focused cannabis strategy aims to harness upcoming U.S. Schedule III reforms.
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- Novus (NDEV) reports Q1 2026 results and says it is positioned to capitalize on the federal rescheduling of cannabis to Schedule III by integrating cannabis benefits into traditional health insurance.
- Q1 financials: EBITDA +14.7%, total revenues +9.8% vs Q1 2025; cash and cash equivalents +10.7%; simple debt-to-equity structure with no outstanding convertible notes.
- Operational readiness: built a nationwide health-carrier framework since 2015, with a multi-channel distribution of 5,000+ agents/brokerage firms and access to over 15,000 individual agents and millions of potential policyholders.
- Tax and cost advantages: proprietary Rx platform claims to reduce effective tax burden for medicinal users by ~15–17%; reimbursement and POS discount methodology purportedly delivers 30–40% savings and mitigates 280E impact.
- Asset-light "non-touch" model: Novus does not cultivate/process/sell cannabis, owns insurance receivables instead of depreciating assets, enabling scalable overhead efficiency and a claimed barrier-to-entry infrastructure for competitors.
- Strategic positioning and market opportunity: positions itself as the Medicare & research pilot gateway and impartial data aggregator for federal programs; cites a 2026 market estimate of ~$47 billion and projects medicinal patient growth from ~6 million toward ~12 million.
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