Knaus Tabbert Starts 2026 Financial Year with Improved Profitability

Knaus Tabbert started 2026 with improved profitability despite a 15.7% revenue decline to EUR 249.1 million in Q1

Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to EUR 15.6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 6.3%

Net profit turned positive at EUR 3.8 million, compared to a EUR 4.7 million loss last year

Free cash flow more than doubled to EUR 30.5 million, and cash flow from operating activities rose to EUR 32.6 million

Sales volumes decreased by 8.3%, with motorhome sales below previous year but camper vans increasing by 18.7%

The full-year forecast remains unchanged, expecting EUR 950 million revenue and an EBITDA margin of 5.0% to 7.0%

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Knaus Tabbert is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 11,730EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.





