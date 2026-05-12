Knaus Tabbert Starts 2026 Financial Year with Improved Profitability
Knaus Tabbert opened 2026 on a stronger footing: profits and cash flow surged, margins improved, and guidance held firm—despite lower sales and a notable drop in revenue.
Foto: Knaus Tabbert AG
- Knaus Tabbert started 2026 with improved profitability despite a 15.7% revenue decline to EUR 249.1 million in Q1
- Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to EUR 15.6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 6.3%
- Net profit turned positive at EUR 3.8 million, compared to a EUR 4.7 million loss last year
- Free cash flow more than doubled to EUR 30.5 million, and cash flow from operating activities rose to EUR 32.6 million
- Sales volumes decreased by 8.3%, with motorhome sales below previous year but camper vans increasing by 18.7%
- The full-year forecast remains unchanged, expecting EUR 950 million revenue and an EBITDA margin of 5.0% to 7.0%
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Knaus Tabbert is on 12.05.2026.
The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 11,730EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
-3,75 %
-0,84 %
-1,18 %
-6,53 %
-17,32 %
-77,29 %
-82,66 %
-83,29 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte