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    Scout24 Unveils Agentic OS for Real Estate & Growth at Capital Markets Day 2026

    Scout24 is redefining real estate: from a connected ecosystem to an Agentic OS that automates, orchestrates, and intelligently powers every step of the property journey.

    Scout24 Unveils Agentic OS for Real Estate & Growth at Capital Markets Day 2026
    Foto: Scout24 SE
    • Scout24 is evolving from an interconnected ecosystem into the Agentic OS for Real Estate, a platform that automates and orchestrates workflows throughout the transaction lifecycle.
    • The Agentic OS is built on Scout24’s infrastructure, including its platform, transaction backend, and an intelligence layer powered by immo.ai, which uses unique data and exclusive content.
    • AI and automation, driven by immo.ai and the Agent Factory, will enhance workflows, increase engagement, and support scalable monetization across the platform.
    • Scout24’s financial outlook for 2027-2028 includes high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth, with an EBITDA margin of around 64% by 2028.
    • The company is expanding its subscription offerings in both professional and private segments, aiming for around 700,000 private subscriptions by 2028 and deeper integration of AI-driven solutions.
    • Scout24 expects continued strong growth, profitability, and cash generation, supported by ongoing investments in AI, automation, and innovative products to serve customers better and increase operational leverage.

    The next important date, Capital Market Day, at Scout24 is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 72,65EUR and was up +2,94 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.056,50PKT (-0,93 %).


    Scout24

    +3,12 %
    +4,51 %
    +8,61 %
    -2,55 %
    -36,06 %
    +21,02 %
    +2,66 %
    +113,70 %
    +143,48 %
    ISIN:DE000A12DM80WKN:A12DM8
    Scout24 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Scout24 Unveils Agentic OS for Real Estate & Growth at Capital Markets Day 2026 Scout24 is redefining real estate: from a connected ecosystem to an Agentic OS that automates, orchestrates, and intelligently powers every step of the property journey.
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