Delticom Q1 Results: Profitability Focus Keeps Net Income Steady

Delticom's Q1 2026 revenues decreased to €99 million from €105 million in Q1 2025

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) declined to €121 million from €128 million in Q1 2025

Operating EBITDA was €1.1 million, down from €1.6 million in the same quarter last year

Consolidated net income remained steady at €-1.2 million, similar to Q1 2025

The company confirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of €480-520 million and EBITDA of €19-24 million

Despite weaker revenues, Delticom focused on profitability and stabilized earnings amid challenging weather conditions

The next important date, at 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,5400EUR and was down -2,31 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,79 % since publication.





