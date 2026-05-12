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    Delticom Q1 Results: Profitability Focus Keeps Net Income Steady

    Amid a tough start to 2026, Delticom navigates softer sales, stable losses and a firm outlook, underscoring its focus on profitability despite adverse weather.

    Delticom Q1 Results: Profitability Focus Keeps Net Income Steady
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • Delticom's Q1 2026 revenues decreased to €99 million from €105 million in Q1 2025
    • Gross merchandise volume (GMV) declined to €121 million from €128 million in Q1 2025
    • Operating EBITDA was €1.1 million, down from €1.6 million in the same quarter last year
    • Consolidated net income remained steady at €-1.2 million, similar to Q1 2025
    • The company confirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of €480-520 million and EBITDA of €19-24 million
    • Despite weaker revenues, Delticom focused on profitability and stabilized earnings amid challenging weather conditions

    The next important date, at 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,5400EUR and was down -2,31 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,79 % since publication.


    Delticom

    -4,62 %
    -2,34 %
    -10,07 %
    -1,57 %
    +3,73 %
    +39,28 %
    -67,70 %
    -84,01 %
    -81,40 %
    ISIN:DE0005146807WKN:514680
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    Delticom Q1 Results: Profitability Focus Keeps Net Income Steady Amid a tough start to 2026, Delticom navigates softer sales, stable losses and a firm outlook, underscoring its focus on profitability despite adverse weather.
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