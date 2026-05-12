Redington MD and Group CEO V.S. Hariharan Appointed to GTDC Executive Committee

- The EC advances the organization's mission to educate, advocate, and influence the tech industry on the evolving role of IT distribution worldwide.

- GTDC appointed V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Redington Group, to its Executive Committee (EC) to guide strategy and provide operational oversight.

- Mr. Hariharan leads Redington's $11.8 billion distribution and supply chain business across 40 markets.

- Redington continues to strengthen its role as a Technology Orchestrator, enabling seamless connections across the ecosystem to Unlock Next opportunities for partners.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world's largest consortium of technology distributors, named V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO of Redington Limited, to its Executive Committee. The committee provides operational oversight and helps guide GTDC's long-term strategy, advancing the organization's mission to strengthen distribution's role in the global technology marketplace.

"Hari is a respected global IT leader and a strong advocate for distribution," said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of GTDC. "He brings valuable insight to our leadership team and will help shape our long-term strategy and initiatives that highlight the expanding role of distributors in today's technology ecosystem."

GTDC's executive leadership group oversees the organization's vision, develops and updates its strategic plans and advocates for its members' common interests. Comprised of senior executives from member distributors, the EC carries out the non-profit association's mission to educate, advocate and influence the tech community on the evolving role of IT distributors. Council leaders also sponsor and oversee GTDC research, the association's three regional executive level events and other member driven initiatives. Hariharan will support these efforts, strengthening partnerships between distributors and vendors and reinforcing distribution's value across the global technology marketplace.