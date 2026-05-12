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    LataMed AI Registered to Showcase at Meditech Colombia 2026 Amid Latin America Expansion

    LataMed AI Corp. is stepping into Latin America’s digital health future, leveraging telehealth and analytics as it targets new growth at Meditech Colombia 2026.

    LataMed AI Registered to Showcase at Meditech Colombia 2026 Amid Latin America Expansion
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and AI company focused on scalable telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics for emerging markets, especially Latin America.
    • CEO Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy plans to attend Meditech Colombia 2026 to advance the company’s Latin American commercialization and strategic engagement efforts.
    • Meditech Colombia is a major regional conference convening healthcare providers, tech companies, infrastructure operators, and innovators across Latin America to discuss digital health and modernization.
    • The company says attendance will help observe industry trends, strengthen partnerships, evaluate operational opportunities, and support long-term regional infrastructure positioning.
    • LataMed has begun initial telehealth operational activities in Venezuela after receiving regulatory authorization from the Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Salud and Servicio Autónomo de Contraloría Sanitaria (SACS), and is advancing phased deployment, analytics integration, and commercialization planning.
    • The press release notes forward-looking statements and risks: LataMed is not yet revenue-generating, faces execution and financing risks, and directs investors to SEC filings and its website for more information.






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    LataMed AI Registered to Showcase at Meditech Colombia 2026 Amid Latin America Expansion LataMed AI Corp. is stepping into Latin America’s digital health future, leveraging telehealth and analytics as it targets new growth at Meditech Colombia 2026.
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