SFC Energy's Largest EUR 42.7M Ukraine Deal Boosts 2026 Outlook

SFC Energy AG received the largest order in company history for the supply of fuel cell systems to Ukraine.

The order volume is approximately EUR 42.7 million.

The contract covers advanced, highly mobile fuel cell systems plus associated peripherals, accessories and consumables for military and civilian deployment scenarios.

Funding for the order is provided under the German Federal Government’s Enablement Initiative.

Delivery is scheduled over the coming months and will be recognised as revenue and earnings in the 2026 financial year.

Management raised its 2026 guidance to Group sales of EUR 163–175 million (previously EUR 150–160m), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 29–34 million (previously EUR 20–24m), and adjusted EBIT of EUR 20.5–25.5 million (previously EUR 11–15m).

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at SFC Energy is on 13.05.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.086,76PKT (-2,37 %).





