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    SFC Energy's Biggest Order Ever: €42.7M Fuel Cells for Ukraine, Raises 2026 Forecast

    SFC Energy AG secures a record-breaking EUR 42.7 million order for fuel cell systems to Ukraine, reshaping future military and civilian energy capabilities.

    SFC Energy's Biggest Order Ever: €42.7M Fuel Cells for Ukraine, Raises 2026 Forecast
    Foto: SFC Energy AG
    • SFC Energy AG received its largest order in company history, worth approximately EUR 42.7 million, for combat-proven fuel cell systems to Ukraine
    • The order will be recognized in revenue and earnings in the 2026 financial year and is part of a German Federal Government Enablement Initiative
    • The systems provide resilient, decentralized, and rapidly deployable energy for military and civilian applications, including unmanned systems like drones
    • The fuel cell systems offer tactical advantages such as low signatures, increased safety, reduced logistical needs, and extended mission durations
    • The company has raised its 2026 forecast, now expecting group sales of EUR 163-175 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 29-34 million, and adjusted EBIT of EUR 20.5-25.5 million
    • The order and project aim to establish local support, training, and value chains in Ukraine for sustainable military and civilian energy solutions beyond 2026

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at SFC Energy is on 13.05.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.080,51PKT (-2,41 %).


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    ISIN:DE0007568578WKN:756857
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    SFC Energy's Biggest Order Ever: €42.7M Fuel Cells for Ukraine, Raises 2026 Forecast SFC Energy AG secures a record-breaking EUR 42.7 million order for fuel cell systems to Ukraine, reshaping future military and civilian energy capabilities.
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