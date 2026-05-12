SFC Energy's Biggest Order Ever: €42.7M Fuel Cells for Ukraine, Raises 2026 Forecast

SFC Energy AG received its largest order in company history, worth approximately EUR 42.7 million, for combat-proven fuel cell systems to Ukraine

The order will be recognized in revenue and earnings in the 2026 financial year and is part of a German Federal Government Enablement Initiative

The systems provide resilient, decentralized, and rapidly deployable energy for military and civilian applications, including unmanned systems like drones

The fuel cell systems offer tactical advantages such as low signatures, increased safety, reduced logistical needs, and extended mission durations

The company has raised its 2026 forecast, now expecting group sales of EUR 163-175 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 29-34 million, and adjusted EBIT of EUR 20.5-25.5 million

The order and project aim to establish local support, training, and value chains in Ukraine for sustainable military and civilian energy solutions beyond 2026

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at SFC Energy is on 13.05.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.080,51PKT (-2,41 %).





