Deutsche EuroShop Starts Strong in 2023, Confirms Positive Outlook
Deutsche EuroShop enters 2026 on solid footing, posting steady growth, resilient earnings and reaffirmed guidance as it advances its European shopping center strategy.
Foto: Deutsche EuroShop AG
- Deutsche EuroShop reports a good start to 2026 with operating performance in line with expectations
- Revenue increased slightly by 2.0% to €67.6 million, driven by higher rents and tenant payments
- Higher interest expenses impacted earnings, with EBT excluding valuation gains falling by 10.1% to €35.7 million
- The company confirms its full-year forecast: revenue of €269-277 million, EBIT of €211-219 million, and FFO of €134-142 million
- Dividend proposal of €1.00 per share and plans to convert into a Societas Europaea (SE)
- The company maintains a portfolio of 21 prime shopping centers across Germany, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary
The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3 2026, at Deutsche Euroshop is on 12.05.2026.
The price of Deutsche Euroshop at the time of the news was 19,640EUR and was down -0,81 % compared with the previous
day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,480EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,81 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.081,94PKT (-2,40 %).
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