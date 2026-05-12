Deutsche EuroShop Starts Strong in 2023, Confirms Positive Outlook

Deutsche EuroShop reports a good start to 2026 with operating performance in line with expectations

Revenue increased slightly by 2.0% to €67.6 million, driven by higher rents and tenant payments

Higher interest expenses impacted earnings, with EBT excluding valuation gains falling by 10.1% to €35.7 million

The company confirms its full-year forecast: revenue of €269-277 million, EBIT of €211-219 million, and FFO of €134-142 million

Dividend proposal of €1.00 per share and plans to convert into a Societas Europaea (SE)

The company maintains a portfolio of 21 prime shopping centers across Germany, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3 2026, at Deutsche Euroshop is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Deutsche Euroshop at the time of the news was 19,640EUR and was down -0,81 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,480EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,81 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.081,94PKT (-2,40 %).





