LION E-Mobility Reports Q1 Results & Confirms 2026 Outlook
Despite lower Q1 revenue, LION advances its NMC+ transition, scales BESS momentum, and reaffirms a strong 2026 outlook with growing defense opportunities.
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- Q1 2026: revenue fell to EUR 3.3m (Q1 2025: EUR 6.5m) but EBITDA remained positive at EUR 0.3m (EBITDA margin 10.1%) and operating cash flow improved to EUR 3.0m (Q1 2025: EUR 1.0m) due to cost discipline and better supplier payment terms.
- Company is converting production to new high‑performance NMC+ battery cells; factory underwent a planned two‑month shutdown in Q2 and assembly lines are being updated, with production resuming end of June and NMC+ packs available for sale from Q3 2026.
- LION confirms its 2026 outlook: expects revenue above EUR 35m and again a strongly positive EBITDA, with a significant portion of revenues expected in H2 2026.
- BESS milestone and pipeline: sold first 5 MW / 20 MWh BESS project (to commission summer 2026); BESS quotation pipeline exceeds 7.5 GWh with more than ten customers and a second 5 MW / 10 MWh project in final negotiations for 2026.
- Commercial push for BESS: added three dedicated BESS sales hires and strengthened partnership with LEAPENERGY in Germany, offering tailored payment terms and a robust guarantee framework (two independent performance guarantees plus a bank guarantee).
- Additional growth avenues in defense: several defence-related inquiries underway and a collaboration with Mandrill Engineering where LION Smart batteries power an advanced unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).
The next important date, "Publication of figures Q1 2026 — LION Group" Other natural alternatives: - "Release of Q1 2026 results — LION Group" - "Announcement of Q1 2026 figures — LION Group", at LION E-Mobility is on 12.05.2026.
The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 1,7600EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous day.
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