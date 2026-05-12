Shareholders Back DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose): Leadership & Strategy Secured

Shareholders at DocMorris AG’s Annual General Meeting in Zurich overwhelmingly supported the Board’s recommendations, electing its candidates by clear majorities and decisively rejecting CEPD N.V.’s proposals to take three board seats and the chair.

The new Board composition includes re‑elected members Prof. Dr Andréa Belliger, Walter Oberhänsli and Florian Seubert, plus three new independent directors: Thomas Bucher, Nicole Formica‑Schiller and Dr Thomas U. Reutter; Walter Oberhänsli was confirmed as Chairman.

The Compensation and Nomination Committee was approved with Walter Oberhänsli and Florian Seubert re‑elected and Nicole Formica‑Schiller newly added.

Chairman Walter Oberhänsli said the vote signals shareholder support for the company’s strategy and operational progress, while DocMorris remains open to constructive dialogue with its largest shareholder about board representation.

DocMorris reported strong Q1 revenue growth of 10.7%, driven by prescription medicines and digital services, and reaffirmed its plan to reach EBITDA break‑even in 2026 based on continued positive performance into Q2.

Company snapshot: Swiss‑based DocMorris is a leading online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace operator (TeleClinic >6,500 doctors), with ~1,600 employees, CHF 1,186m external revenue and over 12 million active customers in 2025; shares trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 19.08.2026.

The price of DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) at the time of the news was 7,6250EUR and was down -1,45 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6275EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,03 % since publication.





