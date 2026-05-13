Bajaj Mobility AG Q1 2026 Earnings: Key Highlights & Insights

Bajaj Mobility AG achieved a 70.2% increase in revenue, reaching EUR 331.3 million in Q1 2026

Motorcycle sales surged by 125.1% to 40,332 units, with revenue from motorcycles increasing by 151.6% to EUR 272.4 million

The company reported a positive EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR 55.8 million in Q1 2025

EBIT improved significantly to EUR -26.1 million, a 71.5% increase from the previous year, while net income was EUR -35.1 million (+67.5%)

Bajaj Mobility successfully refinanced KTM AG with EUR 550 million, strengthening its financial position and enabling full repayment of a restructuring loan

The company is implementing restructuring measures, including reducing its workforce by 500 employees, with completion expected by Q3 2026

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PIERER Mobility is on 13.05.2026.



