Bajaj Mobility AG Q1 2026 Earnings: Key Highlights & Insights
Bajaj Mobility AG enters 2026 with surging sales, a sharp earnings turnaround and a major refinancing deal, while pushing ahead with tough restructuring steps.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- Bajaj Mobility AG achieved a 70.2% increase in revenue, reaching EUR 331.3 million in Q1 2026
- Motorcycle sales surged by 125.1% to 40,332 units, with revenue from motorcycles increasing by 151.6% to EUR 272.4 million
- The company reported a positive EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR 55.8 million in Q1 2025
- EBIT improved significantly to EUR -26.1 million, a 71.5% increase from the previous year, while net income was EUR -35.1 million (+67.5%)
- Bajaj Mobility successfully refinanced KTM AG with EUR 550 million, strengthening its financial position and enabling full repayment of a restructuring loan
- The company is implementing restructuring measures, including reducing its workforce by 500 employees, with completion expected by Q3 2026
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PIERER Mobility is on 13.05.2026.
+0,28 %
+0,55 %
+13,36 %
+5,34 %
+26,29 %
-76,26 %
-75,23 %
-48,14 %
-92,06 %
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