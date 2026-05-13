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    Allianz Delivers Record Operating Profit in Strong 2026 Start

    Allianz opened 2026 with record-breaking momentum, lifting profits, strengthening capital, and showcasing robust growth across Property-Casualty and Asset Management.

    Allianz Delivers Record Operating Profit in Strong 2026 Start
    Foto: Marek SLUSARCZYK - stock.adobe.com
    • Allianz achieved a record operating profit of €4.5 billion in Q1 2026, up 6.6% from the previous year.
    • Total business volume was €53.0 billion, reflecting an internal growth of 3.5%, driven mainly by Property-Casualty and Asset Management.
    • Shareholders’ core net income increased by 48.4% to €3.8 billion, with underlying growth at 7% after adjusting for sale effects.
    • The Property-Casualty segment reached a record operating profit of €2.4 billion, with a combined ratio of 91.0%, indicating strong underwriting performance.
    • Allianz’s core return on equity (RoE) was 24.2%, with an underlying level of 18%, demonstrating strong profitability.
    • The Solvency II ratio improved to 221%, supported by strong capital generation, indicating a solid capital position.

    The next important date, Results for the first quarter of 2026, at Allianz is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of Allianz at the time of the news was 369,35EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 370,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,38 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.031,00PKT (-1,04 %).


    Allianz

    +0,64 %
    -3,45 %
    -1,82 %
    +0,84 %
    +5,20 %
    +75,12 %
    +75,89 %
    +171,47 %
    +258,12 %
    ISIN:DE0008404005WKN:840400
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    Allianz Delivers Record Operating Profit in Strong 2026 Start Allianz opened 2026 with record-breaking momentum, lifting profits, strengthening capital, and showcasing robust growth across Property-Casualty and Asset Management.
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