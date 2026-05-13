Grenke Boosts Earnings & New Business in Q1 2026

Group earnings increased to EUR 15.5 million in Q1 2026 from EUR 10.2 million in the same period last year

Leasing new business grew by 4.2% to EUR 786.4 million in Q1 2026

Operating result before claims and risk provisions improved by 20.8% to EUR 80.9 million

Leasing volume in core markets Germany, France, and Italy increased by 6.7% to EUR 442.6 million

The CM2 margin of leasing new business slightly decreased to 16.1% from 17.5%, reflecting higher default expectations

The Group's refinancing was strengthened by a EUR 500 million bond issuance, supporting future growth

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at GRENKE is on 13.05.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).





