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    Grenke Boosts Earnings & New Business in Q1 2026

    In Q1 2026, the Group delivered strong growth in earnings and leasing volumes, backed by solid refinancing, despite a slight margin decline.

    Grenke Boosts Earnings & New Business in Q1 2026
    Foto: GRENKE AG
    • Group earnings increased to EUR 15.5 million in Q1 2026 from EUR 10.2 million in the same period last year
    • Leasing new business grew by 4.2% to EUR 786.4 million in Q1 2026
    • Operating result before claims and risk provisions improved by 20.8% to EUR 80.9 million
    • Leasing volume in core markets Germany, France, and Italy increased by 6.7% to EUR 442.6 million
    • The CM2 margin of leasing new business slightly decreased to 16.1% from 17.5%, reflecting higher default expectations
    • The Group's refinancing was strengthened by a EUR 500 million bond issuance, supporting future growth

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at GRENKE is on 13.05.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).


    GRENKE

    +0,32 %
    -1,43 %
    -4,46 %
    -16,37 %
    -12,61 %
    -58,29 %
    -59,35 %
    -78,09 %
    -34,68 %
    ISIN:DE000A161N30WKN:A161N3
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    Grenke Boosts Earnings & New Business in Q1 2026 In Q1 2026, the Group delivered strong growth in earnings and leasing volumes, backed by solid refinancing, despite a slight margin decline.
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