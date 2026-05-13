Grenke Boosts Earnings & New Business in Q1 2026
In Q1 2026, the Group delivered strong growth in earnings and leasing volumes, backed by solid refinancing, despite a slight margin decline.
Foto: GRENKE AG
- Group earnings increased to EUR 15.5 million in Q1 2026 from EUR 10.2 million in the same period last year
- Leasing new business grew by 4.2% to EUR 786.4 million in Q1 2026
- Operating result before claims and risk provisions improved by 20.8% to EUR 80.9 million
- Leasing volume in core markets Germany, France, and Italy increased by 6.7% to EUR 442.6 million
- The CM2 margin of leasing new business slightly decreased to 16.1% from 17.5%, reflecting higher default expectations
- The Group's refinancing was strengthened by a EUR 500 million bond issuance, supporting future growth
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at GRENKE is on 13.05.2026.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).
+0,32 %
-1,43 %
-4,46 %
-16,37 %
-12,61 %
-58,29 %
-59,35 %
-78,09 %
-34,68 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte