E.ON Starts the Year Strong Amid Market Challenges

E.ON's adjusted Group EBITDA increased by 2% to €3.3 billion in Q1 2026, and adjusted net income rose by 7% to €1.34 billion

All business divisions performed in line with expectations, reaffirming full-year guidance of €9.4-€9.6 billion for EBITDA and €2.7-€2.9 billion for net income

Investments of €1.4 billion in Q1 2026 focused on expanding and modernizing energy infrastructure, supporting the energy transition

Energy Networks maintained stable EBITDA at €2.1 billion, despite some portfolio adjustments, with growth driven by regulated asset base expansion

Energy Infrastructure Solutions saw a 16% increase in EBITDA to around €240 million, mainly due to growth in industrial customer business and Scandinavian procurement effects

E.ON remains committed to long-term investment plans, aiming for a 6% annual increase in EBITDA and net income through 2030, despite a challenging market environment

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at E.ON is on 13.05.2026.

The price of E.ON at the time of the news was 18,098EUR and was up +0,04 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,118EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.031,00PKT (-1,04 %).





