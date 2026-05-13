🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSCHOTT Pharma AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SCHOTT Pharma
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SCHOTT Pharma Excels in H1 with Strong Cash Flow and Growth

    In the first half of 2026, SCHOTT Pharma delivered solid growth, stronger cash flow, and a rising share of high-value solutions, while confirming its full-year outlook.

    SCHOTT Pharma Excels in H1 with Strong Cash Flow and Growth
    Foto: Martin Schutt - picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild
    • SCHOTT Pharma achieved a robust first half of 2026 with revenues of €488.1 million, slightly above the previous year, with a currency-adjusted growth of 2.3%
    • The EBITDA margin remained stable at 26.6%, with EBITDA nearly unchanged at €129.8 million
    • The share of high value solutions (HVS) in total sales increased to 56%, reflecting a focus on margin-rich products
    • Free cash flow more than doubled to €45.4 million, driven by improved receivables management and reduced receivables
    • Segment-wise, Drug Containment Solutions (DCS) grew by 8.3% in currency terms, with a significant increase in high value solutions and EBITDA margin improvement to 25.1%
    • The company confirms its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting currency-adjusted revenue growth of 2-5% and an EBITDA margin around 27%

    The next important date, Half-year report (H1 2026), at SCHOTT Pharma is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 15,650EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,660EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).


    SCHOTT Pharma

    +0,13 %
    +4,68 %
    +13,73 %
    +5,31 %
    -39,88 %
    -43,05 %
    ISIN:DE000A3ENQ51WKN:A3ENQ5
    SCHOTT Pharma direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SCHOTT Pharma Excels in H1 with Strong Cash Flow and Growth In the first half of 2026, SCHOTT Pharma delivered solid growth, stronger cash flow, and a rising share of high-value solutions, while confirming its full-year outlook.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     