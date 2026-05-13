SCHOTT Pharma Excels in H1 with Strong Cash Flow and Growth

SCHOTT Pharma achieved a robust first half of 2026 with revenues of €488.1 million, slightly above the previous year, with a currency-adjusted growth of 2.3%

The EBITDA margin remained stable at 26.6%, with EBITDA nearly unchanged at €129.8 million

The share of high value solutions (HVS) in total sales increased to 56%, reflecting a focus on margin-rich products

Free cash flow more than doubled to €45.4 million, driven by improved receivables management and reduced receivables

Segment-wise, Drug Containment Solutions (DCS) grew by 8.3% in currency terms, with a significant increase in high value solutions and EBITDA margin improvement to 25.1%

The company confirms its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting currency-adjusted revenue growth of 2-5% and an EBITDA margin around 27%

The next important date, Half-year report (H1 2026), at SCHOTT Pharma is on 13.05.2026.

The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 15,650EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,660EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).





