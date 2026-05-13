HomeToGo Posts €7.2M Q1 EBITDA Boost, Outperforms Last Year

HomeToGo successfully executes its strategic roadmap for 2026, with a strong like-for-like Adjusted EBITDA increase of €7.2M (+21% YoY) in Q1/26

The acquisition of Interhome significantly boosted HomeToGo_PRO, which now accounts for 66% of Group revenues and grew its IFRS Revenues by €4.3M (+13% YoY) on a like-for-like basis

Despite a decline in IFRS Revenues in the Marketplace segment due to reduced advertising spending, Adjusted EBITDA in this segment increased by €2.7M (+12% YoY), reaching an all-time high booking backlog of €75.4M

The Group confirmed its FY/26 guidance, expecting IFRS Revenues of €400-€410M and Adjusted EBITDA of €45-€47M

During Q1/26, IFRS Revenues grew 71.5% YoY to €59.0M, mainly driven by the full consolidation of Interhome, with like-for-like revenues remaining flat

HomeToGo continues its buy-and-build strategy by acquiring portfolios of three local agencies in Spain, Italy, and Switzerland, managing approximately 200 units at an attractive EBITDA multiple of ~1x

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at HomeToGo is on 13.05.2026.



