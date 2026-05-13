init Achieves Record-Breaking First Quarter Growth in Transport Digitalisation
init kicks off its 25th stock market anniversary with record Q1 revenues, landmark ticketing projects worldwide, and a new all-time high in its share price.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- init achieved its best first quarter in company history with revenues of EUR 98.2 million, up from EUR 70.4 million in Q1 2025
- Major projects, including ticketing systems in Atlanta and Houston, contributed to record revenue and successful implementation ahead of the US Soccer World Cup
- The largest division, INIT Integrated Systems, saw revenue grow over 50% to around EUR 73 million, driven by major projects
- The company secured a significant contract with Transport for New South Wales in Sydney, valued at approximately EUR 376 million, for a 10-year ticketing system upgrade
- Despite global turbulence, init reaffirmed its full-year revenue forecast of EUR 380-410 million and EBIT of EUR 38-42 million, expecting continued above-average growth
- The company's share price reached a new all-time high of EUR 54.30, marking a successful start to its 25th anniversary year on the stock market
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).
+0,40 %
-6,49 %
+25,45 %
+12,63 %
+18,31 %
+57,99 %
+23,53 %
+272,40 %
+878,64 %
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