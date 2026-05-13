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    init Achieves Record-Breaking First Quarter Growth in Transport Digitalisation

    init kicks off its 25th stock market anniversary with record Q1 revenues, landmark ticketing projects worldwide, and a new all-time high in its share price.

    init Achieves Record-Breaking First Quarter Growth in Transport Digitalisation
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • init achieved its best first quarter in company history with revenues of EUR 98.2 million, up from EUR 70.4 million in Q1 2025
    • Major projects, including ticketing systems in Atlanta and Houston, contributed to record revenue and successful implementation ahead of the US Soccer World Cup
    • The largest division, INIT Integrated Systems, saw revenue grow over 50% to around EUR 73 million, driven by major projects
    • The company secured a significant contract with Transport for New South Wales in Sydney, valued at approximately EUR 376 million, for a 10-year ticketing system upgrade
    • Despite global turbulence, init reaffirmed its full-year revenue forecast of EUR 380-410 million and EBIT of EUR 38-42 million, expecting continued above-average growth
    • The company's share price reached a new all-time high of EUR 54.30, marking a successful start to its 25th anniversary year on the stock market

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).


    init innovation in traffic systems

    +0,40 %
    -6,49 %
    +25,45 %
    +12,63 %
    +18,31 %
    +57,99 %
    +23,53 %
    +272,40 %
    +878,64 %
    ISIN:DE0005759807WKN:575980
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    init Achieves Record-Breaking First Quarter Growth in Transport Digitalisation init kicks off its 25th stock market anniversary with record Q1 revenues, landmark ticketing projects worldwide, and a new all-time high in its share price.
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