TUI Boosts Q2 EBIT by €18.5M Amid Market & Cruise Success
TUI navigates a turbulent landscape with improving earnings, resilient demand and a sharpened strategy, signalling renewed strength despite geopolitical headwinds.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- TUI delivered a strong Q2 underlying EBIT improvement of +€18.5m to -€188.3m at constant currency, driven by market and airline transformation and cruise demand.
- Group revenue remained stable at €3.7bn in Q2, with a slight increase at constant currency, reflecting robust demand across segments.
- Despite external impacts like the Iran war (-€45m) and Jamaica hurricane (-€5m), TUI's H1 underlying EBIT improved by +€40.4m to -€115.6m, showing resilience.
- Segment performance: Hotels & Resorts showed operational resilience; Cruises demand increased despite war impacts; TUI Musement revenue grew +3.2% at constant currency; Markets + Airline EBIT improved by +€29m despite Iran war costs.
- Customer volumes rose +2% in Q2 to 5.6 million, with a stable net debt of €3.0bn; Moody’s affirmed a Ba3 rating with a positive outlook.
- TUI's FY26 guidance was adjusted: revenue guidance suspended; underlying EBIT expected between €1.1bn and €1.4bn, with strategic transformation and digital initiatives ongoing.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at TUI is on 13.05.2026.
The price of TUI at the time of the news was 6,5130EUR and was up +0,74 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,5080EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.168,07PKT (-0,75 %).
+0,70 %
+2,54 %
-8,34 %
-22,80 %
-13,28 %
+10,98 %
-68,75 %
-81,38 %
-2,08 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte