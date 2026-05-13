TUI Boosts Q2 EBIT by €18.5M Amid Market & Cruise Success

TUI delivered a strong Q2 underlying EBIT improvement of +€18.5m to -€188.3m at constant currency, driven by market and airline transformation and cruise demand.

Group revenue remained stable at €3.7bn in Q2, with a slight increase at constant currency, reflecting robust demand across segments.

Despite external impacts like the Iran war (-€45m) and Jamaica hurricane (-€5m), TUI's H1 underlying EBIT improved by +€40.4m to -€115.6m, showing resilience.

Segment performance: Hotels & Resorts showed operational resilience; Cruises demand increased despite war impacts; TUI Musement revenue grew +3.2% at constant currency; Markets + Airline EBIT improved by +€29m despite Iran war costs.

Customer volumes rose +2% in Q2 to 5.6 million, with a stable net debt of €3.0bn; Moody’s affirmed a Ba3 rating with a positive outlook.

TUI's FY26 guidance was adjusted: revenue guidance suspended; underlying EBIT expected between €1.1bn and €1.4bn, with strategic transformation and digital initiatives ongoing.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at TUI is on 13.05.2026.

The price of TUI at the time of the news was 6,5130EUR and was up +0,74 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,5080EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.168,07PKT (-0,75 %).





