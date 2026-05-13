AEVIS VICTORIA's Hospitality Division Boosts Revenue in Q1 2026

MRH Switzerland's revenue increased by 1.0% to CHF 67.8 million in Q1 2026, demonstrating resilience in a stable Swiss hotel market

EBITDAR remained stable at CHF 22.0 million with a margin of 32.4%, confirming steady operating performance

Average room rate rose to CHF 766, and RevPAR increased to CHF 398, despite a slight decrease in occupancy to 51.9%

The Swiss hotel market was broadly stable with only a 0.1% increase in overnight stays, supporting MRH's performance

MRH operates eleven hotels in premium locations, managing 1,180 rooms and generating over 367,000 overnight stays annually

AEVIS VICTORIA’s hospitality strategy focuses on revenue quality, pricing discipline, and asset performance improvement, leveraging its partnership with Michel Reybier Hospitality

The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,800EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.





