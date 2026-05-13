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    Zueblin Real Estate Holding Reports Successful 2025/26 Annual Results

    Züblin Immobilien Holding AG reports a solid 2025/26: higher EPRA earnings, stronger portfolio values and low leverage support a slightly increased, tax-free dividend proposal.

    Zueblin Real Estate Holding Reports Successful 2025/26 Annual Results
    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Züblin Immobilien Holding AG achieved a successful financial year 2025/26 with EPRA earnings increasing by 11.7% to CHF 5.0 million, driven mainly by lower mortgage interest expenses.
    • The company's net profit was CHF 7.5 million, a decrease from CHF 8.7 million the previous year, mainly due to lower property revaluations.
    • The real estate portfolio was revalued upwards by CHF 3.1 million (1.3%), with property values at CHF 240.3 million, and the EPRA LTV decreased to 29.3%.
    • Operating income rose by 4.6% to CHF 9.2 million, supported by lower vacancy losses and rent increases, despite a slight decrease in target rents.
    • Total assets increased to CHF 256.8 million, with a slight decrease in the equity ratio to 58.2%, and the company maintains a low debt level with CHF 72.5 million in mortgages.
    • The Board plans to propose a tax-free dividend of CHF 2.25 per share for 2025/26, including an extraordinary CHF 1.00 per share, reflecting a slight increase and a stable dividend policy.

    The price of Zueblin Real Estate Holding at the time of the news was 55,70EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.


    Zueblin Real Estate Holding

    +0,36 %
    -0,71 %
    +6,39 %
    +8,67 %
    +44,56 %
    +95,10 %
    +119,69 %
    -92,37 %
    ISIN:CH0312309682WKN:A2AFKR
    Zueblin Real Estate Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Zueblin Real Estate Holding Reports Successful 2025/26 Annual Results Züblin Immobilien Holding AG reports a solid 2025/26: higher EPRA earnings, stronger portfolio values and low leverage support a slightly increased, tax-free dividend proposal.
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