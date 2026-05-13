Zueblin Real Estate Holding Reports Successful 2025/26 Annual Results

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG achieved a successful financial year 2025/26 with EPRA earnings increasing by 11.7% to CHF 5.0 million, driven mainly by lower mortgage interest expenses.

The company's net profit was CHF 7.5 million, a decrease from CHF 8.7 million the previous year, mainly due to lower property revaluations.

The real estate portfolio was revalued upwards by CHF 3.1 million (1.3%), with property values at CHF 240.3 million, and the EPRA LTV decreased to 29.3%.

Operating income rose by 4.6% to CHF 9.2 million, supported by lower vacancy losses and rent increases, despite a slight decrease in target rents.

Total assets increased to CHF 256.8 million, with a slight decrease in the equity ratio to 58.2%, and the company maintains a low debt level with CHF 72.5 million in mortgages.

The Board plans to propose a tax-free dividend of CHF 2.25 per share for 2025/26, including an extraordinary CHF 1.00 per share, reflecting a slight increase and a stable dividend policy.

The price of Zueblin Real Estate Holding at the time of the news was 55,70EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.





