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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDeutsche Konsum REIT-AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
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    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Achieves Major Restructuring Progress in H1 2025/2026

    Following a transformative year, the company emerges leaner, financially stronger and strategically focused, with improved leverage, solid earnings and a clear path to restructuring.

    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Achieves Major Restructuring Progress in H1 2025/2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Completed restructuring capital increase including a debt‑to‑equity swap (registered Feb 2026), cutting financial liabilities by EUR 131.6m (EUR 119m via swap) to EUR 339.5m and raising equity to EUR 429.2m (from EUR 304.3m).
    • Net loan‑to‑value (LTV) improved materially to 41.1% (down 16.7 percentage points from 57.8% as of 30 Sep 2025).
    • Operationally stable: rental income fell to EUR 32.9m due to asset sales, while net rental income increased to EUR 23.8m.
    • Earnings strengthened: FFO rose to EUR 13.2m (EUR 0.20 per share undiluted) vs. EUR 8.0m prior year; adjusted FFO after CAPEX EUR 12.2m; period result EUR 6.5m (vs. EUR 1.0m).
    • Portfolio status and disposals: 148 properties with a balance‑sheet value of EUR 773.4m; eight properties sold for EUR 34.7m (notarised Dec 2025, economic transfer April 2026); plan to sell up to EUR 220m of assets as part of restructuring.
    • Outlook and risks: restructuring completion targeted by Sept 2027, FY 2025/26 rental income guidance EUR 58–63m and expected FFO growth from lower interest costs; transaction timing may be delayed by geopolitical uncertainties (e.g., Iran war).

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,5425EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.


    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

    -0,16 %
    -3,14 %
    -8,59 %
    -8,46 %
    -47,35 %
    -77,32 %
    -89,72 %
    -74,31 %
    -60,91 %
    ISIN:DE000A14KRD3WKN:A14KRD
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    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Achieves Major Restructuring Progress in H1 2025/2026 Following a transformative year, the company emerges leaner, financially stronger and strategically focused, with improved leverage, solid earnings and a clear path to restructuring.
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