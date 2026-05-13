Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Achieves Major Restructuring Progress in H1 2025/2026

Completed restructuring capital increase including a debt‑to‑equity swap (registered Feb 2026), cutting financial liabilities by EUR 131.6m (EUR 119m via swap) to EUR 339.5m and raising equity to EUR 429.2m (from EUR 304.3m).

Net loan‑to‑value (LTV) improved materially to 41.1% (down 16.7 percentage points from 57.8% as of 30 Sep 2025).

Operationally stable: rental income fell to EUR 32.9m due to asset sales, while net rental income increased to EUR 23.8m.

Earnings strengthened: FFO rose to EUR 13.2m (EUR 0.20 per share undiluted) vs. EUR 8.0m prior year; adjusted FFO after CAPEX EUR 12.2m; period result EUR 6.5m (vs. EUR 1.0m).

Portfolio status and disposals: 148 properties with a balance‑sheet value of EUR 773.4m; eight properties sold for EUR 34.7m (notarised Dec 2025, economic transfer April 2026); plan to sell up to EUR 220m of assets as part of restructuring.

Outlook and risks: restructuring completion targeted by Sept 2027, FY 2025/26 rental income guidance EUR 58–63m and expected FFO growth from lower interest costs; transaction timing may be delayed by geopolitical uncertainties (e.g., Iran war).

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 13.05.2026.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,5425EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.





