Hapag-Lloyd Q1 Results Suffer Amid Severe Weather & Middle East Tensions

Q1 2026 group results were weak: Group EBITDA USD 494m, Group EBIT USD -157m and Group profit USD -256m, significantly below Q1 2025.

Performance hit by lower freight rates and operational disruptions from severe weather and the Strait of Hormuz blockage related to the Middle East conflict.

Liner Shipping segment: revenues down to USD 4.8bn, average freight rate fell to USD 1,330/TEU (Q1 2025: 1,471), transport volume ~3.2m TEU (nearly unchanged); segment EBITDA USD 447m, EBIT USD -174m.

Terminal & Infrastructure improved: revenues rose to USD 168m (driven by full consolidation of J M Baxi’s container business and volume growth in Latin America and India); EBITDA USD 47m, EBIT USD 18m.

2026 outlook unchanged but uncertain: Group EBITDA guidance USD 1.1–3.1bn and Group EBIT guidance USD -1.5–0.5bn, subject to freight-rate volatility and geopolitical risk.

Management priorities: continue Strategy 2030, pursue merger milestones with ZIM, maintain rigorous cost management; Gemini network demonstrated resilience under stress.

The next important date, "Telefonkonferenz" — "conference call" (also: "teleconference")., at Hapag-Lloyd is on 13.05.2026.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 116,10EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.

29 minutes after the article was published, the price was 116,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.





