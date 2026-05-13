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    Hapag-Lloyd Q1 Results Suffer Amid Severe Weather & Middle East Tensions

    Despite a resilient network and stronger terminals, Q1 2026 results deteriorated sharply as weak freight rates and geopolitical disruptions weighed on earnings.

    Hapag-Lloyd Q1 Results Suffer Amid Severe Weather & Middle East Tensions
    Foto: Marcus Brandt - dpa
    • Q1 2026 group results were weak: Group EBITDA USD 494m, Group EBIT USD -157m and Group profit USD -256m, significantly below Q1 2025.
    • Performance hit by lower freight rates and operational disruptions from severe weather and the Strait of Hormuz blockage related to the Middle East conflict.
    • Liner Shipping segment: revenues down to USD 4.8bn, average freight rate fell to USD 1,330/TEU (Q1 2025: 1,471), transport volume ~3.2m TEU (nearly unchanged); segment EBITDA USD 447m, EBIT USD -174m.
    • Terminal & Infrastructure improved: revenues rose to USD 168m (driven by full consolidation of J M Baxi’s container business and volume growth in Latin America and India); EBITDA USD 47m, EBIT USD 18m.
    • 2026 outlook unchanged but uncertain: Group EBITDA guidance USD 1.1–3.1bn and Group EBIT guidance USD -1.5–0.5bn, subject to freight-rate volatility and geopolitical risk.
    • Management priorities: continue Strategy 2030, pursue merger milestones with ZIM, maintain rigorous cost management; Gemini network demonstrated resilience under stress.

    The next important date, "Telefonkonferenz" — "conference call" (also: "teleconference")., at Hapag-Lloyd is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 116,10EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.
    29 minutes after the article was published, the price was 116,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.


    Hapag-Lloyd

    -1,79 %
    -2,67 %
    -0,34 %
    +0,26 %
    -19,71 %
    -39,92 %
    -14,59 %
    +501,63 %
    +376,13 %
    ISIN:DE000HLAG475WKN:HLAG47
    Hapag-Lloyd direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Hapag-Lloyd Q1 Results Suffer Amid Severe Weather & Middle East Tensions Despite a resilient network and stronger terminals, Q1 2026 results deteriorated sharply as weak freight rates and geopolitical disruptions weighed on earnings.
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