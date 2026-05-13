Voltatron Kicks Off 2026 Strongly, Prioritizing Growth & M&A
Voltatron enters 2026 with solid momentum: rising revenues, stronger margins, and a clear growth path powered by acquisitions, innovation, and global expansion.
Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
- Voltatron achieved strong revenue of €12.6 million in Q1 2026, mainly due to platform development and the acquisition of KOMITEC electronics GmbH
- The company confirmed its 2026 forecast with expected revenue between €47-€51 million, gross margin of 37-44%, and EBITDA margin of 7-10%
- Despite market challenges, Voltatron maintained high operational quality with a gross margin of 53.8% and EBITDA margin of 8.0%, adjusted for the KOMITEC bargain purchase
- The first quarter showed a significant increase in earnings, with a net income of €0.3 million and an improved equity of €6.5 million, driven by the bargain purchase and capital reserve increase
- The company is focusing on expanding organically and through acquisitions, especially targeting international markets like Asia-Pacific, to diversify and grow its customer base
- Voltatron's strategic focus includes strengthening process speed, quality, and flexibility to counteract supply chain bottlenecks and geopolitical uncertainties, while continuing its buy-and-build and organic growth initiatives
The next important date, Interim consolidated report as of 31 March 2026 — 1st quarter., at Voltatron is on 13.05.2026.
The price of Voltatron at the time of the news was 3,7350EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.
25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,27 % since publication.
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