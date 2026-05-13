GESCO SE Publishes 2026 Q1 Report: Major Highlights for Investors

Book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.14, indicating strong order intake

Incoming orders rose by 4.6% to €138.2 million, while sales remained nearly stable at €121.0 million

EBIT improved by 13.1% to €4.6 million, with a return on sales of 3.8%

Group earnings after minority interests increased significantly to €2.7 million, up from €2.0 million in the previous year

Earnings per share grew by 36.4% to €0.27

Business performance remains on track despite a challenging macroeconomic environment

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at GESCO is on 13.05.2026.

The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 14,550EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.





