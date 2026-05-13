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    GESCO SE Publishes 2026 Q1 Report: Major Highlights for Investors

    Despite economic headwinds, the company delivered robust order growth, stronger earnings, and higher returns, underscoring a solid and resilient business performance.

    GESCO SE Publishes 2026 Q1 Report: Major Highlights for Investors
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.14, indicating strong order intake
    • Incoming orders rose by 4.6% to €138.2 million, while sales remained nearly stable at €121.0 million
    • EBIT improved by 13.1% to €4.6 million, with a return on sales of 3.8%
    • Group earnings after minority interests increased significantly to €2.7 million, up from €2.0 million in the previous year
    • Earnings per share grew by 36.4% to €0.27
    • Business performance remains on track despite a challenging macroeconomic environment

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at GESCO is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 14,550EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.


    GESCO

    +1,03 %
    -0,68 %
    +3,16 %
    -5,16 %
    -13,02 %
    -42,58 %
    -30,66 %
    -38,99 %
    -12,03 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0201WKN:A1K020
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    GESCO SE Publishes 2026 Q1 Report: Major Highlights for Investors Despite economic headwinds, the company delivered robust order growth, stronger earnings, and higher returns, underscoring a solid and resilient business performance.
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