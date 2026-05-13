tonies Registered (A) Leads 2026 with Rapid Q1 Growth & Global Momentum
tonies delivered another standout quarter, with robust growth across all regions and product lines, underscoring strong demand and confidence in its 2026 outlook.
Foto: 916319805
- Group revenue increased by 29% year-over-year to EUR 125.6 million, driven by high demand across all markets.
- Toniebox revenue grew by 54% year-over-year to EUR 25.4 million, supported by strong adoption of Toniebox 2.
- Revenue in North America rose by 20% year-over-year to EUR 47.8 million, with product innovations boosting customer engagement.
- Revenue in DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) increased by 28% year-over-year to EUR 50.0 million, aided by Easter timing shift and product momentum.
- Rest of World revenue grew by 50% year-over-year to EUR 27.9 million, driven by market expansion and retail growth.
- tonies confirms its FY 2026 guidance, expecting over 20% group revenue growth in constant currency and a profitable, resilient business outlook.
The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q1), at tonies Registered (A) is on 13.05.2026.
The price of tonies Registered (A) at the time of the news was 9,9500EUR and was up +0,45 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,060EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,11 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).
+3,02 %
+2,11 %
+0,20 %
-9,43 %
+54,24 %
+79,54 %
+5,49 %
+4,61 %
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