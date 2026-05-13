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    AUTO1 Group Breaks Records with Q1 2026 Results!

    AUTO1 Group accelerates into 2026 with record-breaking Q1 figures, surging sales, and strong profits, underscoring the power of its scalable, tech-driven platform.

    AUTO1 Group Breaks Records with Q1 2026 Results!
    Foto: Autohero
    • AUTO1 Group achieved record results in Q1 2026, with units sold increasing by 21.9% year-over-year to 248,779 units.
    • Revenue for Q1 2026 rose by 25.4% to EUR 2.4 billion, and gross profit increased by 22.4% to EUR 289.4 million.
    • The Group's retail segment, Autohero, sold 32,486 units, up 47.8% year-over-year, generating EUR 556.5 million in revenue.
    • The merchant segment, AUTO1.com, sold 216,293 vehicles, up 18.8%, with revenue reaching EUR 1.88 billion.
    • AUTO1 Group confirms its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting total units sold between 940,000 and 1,000,000, with gross profit of EUR 1.1-1.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 250-275 million.
    • The company emphasizes its scalable, technology-driven business model and plans to host a Capital Markets Event on June 17, 2026, to discuss long-term targets and financial performance.

    The next important date, Q1 2026 Trading and Financial Results, at AUTO1 Group is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 18,885EUR and was up +3,14 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,260EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,99 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.168,07PKT (-0,75 %).


    AUTO1 Group

    +4,80 %
    +1,65 %
    +1,99 %
    -4,85 %
    -16,24 %
    +132,79 %
    -53,94 %
    -49,78 %
    ISIN:DE000A2LQ884WKN:A2LQ88
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    AUTO1 Group Breaks Records with Q1 2026 Results! AUTO1 Group accelerates into 2026 with record-breaking Q1 figures, surging sales, and strong profits, underscoring the power of its scalable, tech-driven platform.
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