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    SFC Energy Achieves Record Orders and Profitability in Q1 2026

    SFC Energy starts 2026 with rising profitability, a record Ukrainian order and upgraded guidance, even as Q1 sales and backlog temporarily lose momentum.

    SFC Energy Achieves Record Orders and Profitability in Q1 2026
    Foto: SFC Energy AG
    • SFC Energy AG increased its profitability in Q1 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0%, despite lower sales compared to the previous year.
    • The company received a record order from Ukraine worth over EUR 42 million for defense and civilian applications, which is the largest in its history.
    • Group sales for Q1 2026 were EUR 34.1 million, down 11.7% from EUR 38.6 million in Q1 2025, mainly due to lower sales in North America and currency effects.
    • The order backlog decreased to EUR 68.8 million as of March 31, 2026, from EUR 78.6 million at the end of 2025.
    • Based on the record order, SFC Energy raised its full-year 2026 sales forecast to EUR 163–175 million and increased its EBITDA and EBIT guidance significantly.
    • The company maintains a solid financial position with EUR 45.4 million in cash and equivalents and an equity ratio of 73.8%, employing 499 staff members as of March 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at SFC Energy is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 19,660EUR and was down -1,70 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,020EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,83 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).


    SFC Energy

    +0,10 %
    +5,59 %
    +40,69 %
    +56,68 %
    -20,00 %
    -4,53 %
    +6,92 %
    +452,57 %
    -20,24 %
    ISIN:DE0007568578WKN:756857
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    SFC Energy Achieves Record Orders and Profitability in Q1 2026 SFC Energy starts 2026 with rising profitability, a record Ukrainian order and upgraded guidance, even as Q1 sales and backlog temporarily lose momentum.
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