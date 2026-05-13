HHLA's Year Begins Strong Amid Weather Challenges in Hamburg Logistics
In a quarter marked by icy weather and rail disruptions, HHLA navigated operational setbacks yet still managed to grow revenue, revealing a mixed picture of resilience and strain.
Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
- HHLA's first quarter 2026 was impacted by weather-related disruptions, including harsh winter conditions and track closures, leading to limited operations at Hamburg container terminals and delays in rail transport.
- Despite these challenges, group revenue increased by 3.5% to €450.9 million, while operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 6.3% to €30.5 million.
- Container throughput declined by 5.3% to 1,462,000 TEU, mainly due to the subdued start caused by winter weather and regional shifts in shipping traffic.
- The Port Logistics subgroup's revenue grew slightly by 3.6% to €441.8 million, but EBIT fell by 5.5% to €27.2 million, with profit after tax turning negative at -€0.8 million.
- The container segment's revenue rose by 4.6% to €215.9 million, but EBIT dropped by 28.6% to €12.8 million due to weather-related productivity declines and higher operating costs.
- The intermodal segment experienced a slight volume decrease of 1.5% in transport to 489,000 TEU, with revenue up by 1.8% to €205.6 million, supported by price adjustments and increased rail share.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 13.05.2026.
The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 21,650EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-0,46 %
-0,46 %
-2,26 %
-6,09 %
+18,03 %
+70,62 %
+3,39 %
+62,98 %
-61,08 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte