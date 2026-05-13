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    Semperit Reports Strong Q1 and Confirms Growth Outlook

    Semperit starts the year with powerful momentum: revenue, profits and cash flow all surge, margins expand sharply, and the group confirms its confident 2026 outlook.

    Semperit Reports Strong Q1 and Confirms Growth Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Semperit reports a strong Q1 with revenue increasing by 7.9% to EUR 163.7 million.
    • EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 26.8 million, with an EBITDA margin rising from 7.3% to 16.4%.
    • Earnings after tax turned positive at EUR 8.9 million, compared to a loss of EUR 7.2 million in Q1 2025.
    • Free cash flow increased to EUR 13.1 million from EUR 8.7 million in the previous year.
    • The company maintains its outlook for 2026, expecting operating EBITDA of around EUR 95 million and a return to growth.
    • Semperit’s balance sheet remains robust with an equity ratio of 48.2%, net financial debt of EUR 81.9 million, and cash reserves of EUR 101.8 million.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 15,025EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Semperit Holding

    0,00 %
    -0,66 %
    +3,08 %
    +12,31 %
    +14,19 %
    -30,65 %
    -59,54 %
    -50,50 %
    +9,71 %
    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
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    Semperit Reports Strong Q1 and Confirms Growth Outlook Semperit starts the year with powerful momentum: revenue, profits and cash flow all surge, margins expand sharply, and the group confirms its confident 2026 outlook.
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