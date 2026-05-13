Semperit Reports Strong Q1 and Confirms Growth Outlook
Semperit starts the year with powerful momentum: revenue, profits and cash flow all surge, margins expand sharply, and the group confirms its confident 2026 outlook.
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- Semperit reports a strong Q1 with revenue increasing by 7.9% to EUR 163.7 million.
- EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 26.8 million, with an EBITDA margin rising from 7.3% to 16.4%.
- Earnings after tax turned positive at EUR 8.9 million, compared to a loss of EUR 7.2 million in Q1 2025.
- Free cash flow increased to EUR 13.1 million from EUR 8.7 million in the previous year.
- The company maintains its outlook for 2026, expecting operating EBITDA of around EUR 95 million and a return to growth.
- Semperit’s balance sheet remains robust with an equity ratio of 48.2%, net financial debt of EUR 81.9 million, and cash reserves of EUR 101.8 million.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 13.05.2026.
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