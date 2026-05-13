Energiekontor AG Starts 2026 Strong, Ensuring Robust Year Ahead

Energiekontor started the 2026 financial year on track with strong operational progress in project development and its own portfolio.

The company achieved additional financial closings, ongoing construction, and the commissioning of the repowered Oederquart wind park, increasing capacity to approximately 450 MW.

Projects with over 650 MW capacity are under construction or in pre-construction, with further expansion expected through new project sales and development.

The company is securing long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to ensure revenue stability and is expanding its permitted project base and tender awards in Germany.

In the UK, market conditions are affected by regulatory and infrastructure factors, but improved visibility is expected later in the year due to grid connection reforms and tender schedules.

Technological enhancements, including smart control and sensor systems, support efficient operations and energy yield optimization across the company’s parks.

The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 42,98EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).





