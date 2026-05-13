Sixt Vz Starts Strong: Revenue Hits €929M, Earnings Surge Past Year

Sixt's revenue increased to EUR 929 million in Q1 2026, a 12.6% currency-adjusted growth; earnings before taxes rose by EUR 19.7 million to EUR 2.1 million.

The company achieved its 19th consecutive record quarter, confirming full-year guidance of EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion in revenue with an approximately 10% EBT margin.

Sixt expanded its premium network to around 2,300 branches worldwide, opening nearly 200 new branches, including the 500th branch in Brussels Airport.

The premium fleet was strengthened with over 9,000 additional premium vehicles compared to Q1 2025, maintaining a steady premium share of 58%.

The rollout of SIXT ONE, a global rewards program, was completed in Canada, enhancing digital customer relationships through features like Mobile Check-In and exclusive Member Rates.

The company invested a double-digit million amount in its digital platform during Q1 2026, improving utilization, customer experience, and enabling innovations like Mobile Check-In.

The price of Sixt Vz at the time of the news was 60,95EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.





