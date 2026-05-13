🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSixt Vz AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sixt Vz
    117 Aufrufe 117 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Sixt Vz Starts Strong: Revenue Hits €929M, Earnings Surge Past Year

    Sixt accelerates into 2026 with record-breaking momentum: rising revenues, stronger earnings, an expanded premium network, and a fully rolled-out global rewards program.

    Sixt Vz Starts Strong: Revenue Hits €929M, Earnings Surge Past Year
    Foto: hanohiki - stock.adobe.com
    • Sixt's revenue increased to EUR 929 million in Q1 2026, a 12.6% currency-adjusted growth; earnings before taxes rose by EUR 19.7 million to EUR 2.1 million.
    • The company achieved its 19th consecutive record quarter, confirming full-year guidance of EUR 4.45 to 4.60 billion in revenue with an approximately 10% EBT margin.
    • Sixt expanded its premium network to around 2,300 branches worldwide, opening nearly 200 new branches, including the 500th branch in Brussels Airport.
    • The premium fleet was strengthened with over 9,000 additional premium vehicles compared to Q1 2025, maintaining a steady premium share of 58%.
    • The rollout of SIXT ONE, a global rewards program, was completed in Canada, enhancing digital customer relationships through features like Mobile Check-In and exclusive Member Rates.
    • The company invested a double-digit million amount in its digital platform during Q1 2026, improving utilization, customer experience, and enabling innovations like Mobile Check-In.

    The price of Sixt Vz at the time of the news was 60,95EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.


    Sixt Vz

    +2,47 %
    +6,85 %
    +0,84 %
    +12,92 %
    -1,15 %
    -20,55 %
    -15,19 %
    +62,97 %
    +172,98 %
    ISIN:DE0007231334WKN:723133
    Sixt Vz direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Sixt Vz Starts Strong: Revenue Hits €929M, Earnings Surge Past Year Sixt accelerates into 2026 with record-breaking momentum: rising revenues, stronger earnings, an expanded premium network, and a fully rolled-out global rewards program.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     