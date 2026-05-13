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    MLP SE Q1 2026: Revenue & Earnings Hit New All-Time Highs

    Delivering a strong start to 2026, the Group posts record Q1 revenue and EBIT, robust key metrics, and confirms its guidance and ambitious mid‑term growth targets.

    MLP SE Q1 2026: Revenue & Earnings Hit New All-Time Highs
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Record Q1 2026 results: total revenue EUR 315 million (+5% y/y) and record EBIT EUR 41.3 million (+9% y/y).
    • Strongest revenue growth in the Property & Casualty competence field: +12% to EUR 114.1 million; Wealth (+1%) and Life & Health (-1%) largely stable.
    • Key business metrics solid: assets under management stable at EUR 65.2 billion (Dec 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion) and non‑life insurance premium volume reached a new high of EUR 859 million.
    • 2026 guidance confirmed: expected EBIT of EUR 100–110 million.
    • Mid‑term (2028) targets reaffirmed: EBIT EUR 140–155 million and total revenue EUR 1.3–1.4 billion; AUM planned at EUR 75–81 billion and non‑life premiums EUR 1.0–1.1 billion (FERI performance‑based compensation only partially included).
    • Strategic growth drivers: unlock family‑client consulting potential, expand corporate/institutional business, offer multi‑asset solutions for HNW/institutional clients, and accelerate digitalisation/AI use while maintaining disciplined cost management.

    The next important date, Publication of the business results for the first quarter of 2026. Alternative: Release of the financial results for Q1 2026., at MLP is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of MLP at the time of the news was 7,8600EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,8650EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).


    MLP

    +0,64 %
    -3,57 %
    +7,81 %
    +7,22 %
    -10,47 %
    +43,35 %
    +7,37 %
    +132,70 %
    +789.900,00 %
    ISIN:DE0006569908WKN:656990
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    MLP SE Q1 2026: Revenue & Earnings Hit New All-Time Highs Delivering a strong start to 2026, the Group posts record Q1 revenue and EBIT, robust key metrics, and confirms its guidance and ambitious mid‑term growth targets.
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