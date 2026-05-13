Dermapharm Holding SE Meets Q1 2026 Projections, Confirms Guidance
Dermapharm starts 2026 with modest top-line growth but stronger profits, powered by branded drugs, strategic acquisitions, and a sharper focus on high-margin business.
Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
- Dermapharm's revenue increased slightly by 1.1% to EUR 305.8 million in Q1 2026, driven mainly by growth in the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment
- The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw an 11.7% revenue increase to EUR 162.9 million, supported by acquisitions and organic growth
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.5% to EUR 87.4 million, with an improved margin of 28.6%, outpacing revenue growth
- The company acquired the Mucos Group and F. Trenka in 2025, strengthening its position in inflammation management and gut health markets
- The "Parallel import business" segment experienced a revenue decline of 21.1% to EUR 47.8 million due to a focus on higher-margin products
- Dermapharm confirms its full-year guidance for 2026, expecting revenue between EUR 1,182–1,218 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 331–341 million
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Dermapharm Holding is on 13.05.2026.
The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 46,40EUR and was up +0,27 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 46,73EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.150,41PKT (-2,03 %).
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