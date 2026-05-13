Almonty Industries, Sumco & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 472849734
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|Kutcho Copper
|💬
|📰
|Alaska Energy Metals Corporation
|💬
|📰
|Valneva
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|88
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Rheinmetall
|59
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Münchener Rück
|43
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|41
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|33
|💬
|📰
|Medios
|33
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sumco
|+14,63 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|+14,61 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Penguin Solutions Incorporation
|+14,36 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|WashTec Akt
|-8,78 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|-11,64 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ring Energy
|-12,70 %
|📰
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -9,68 %
Wochenperformance: -9,68 %
Platz 1
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +19,66 %
Wochenperformance: +19,66 %
Platz 2
New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +8,63 %
Wochenperformance: +8,63 %
Platz 3
Kutcho Copper
Wochenperformance: +25,33 %
Wochenperformance: +25,33 %
Platz 4
Alaska Energy Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: -11,38 %
Wochenperformance: -11,38 %
Platz 5
Valneva
Wochenperformance: +9,13 %
Wochenperformance: +9,13 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +8,40 %
Wochenperformance: +8,40 %
Platz 7
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -18,59 %
Wochenperformance: -18,59 %
Platz 8
Münchener Rück
Wochenperformance: -7,39 %
Wochenperformance: -7,39 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -7,85 %
Wochenperformance: -7,85 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,98 %
Wochenperformance: -0,98 %
Platz 11
Medios
Wochenperformance: -8,63 %
Wochenperformance: -8,63 %
Platz 12
Sumco
Wochenperformance: +30,50 %
Wochenperformance: +30,50 %
Platz 13
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: +19,53 %
Wochenperformance: +19,53 %
Platz 14
Penguin Solutions Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +21,49 %
Wochenperformance: +21,49 %
Platz 15
WashTec Akt
Wochenperformance: -7,55 %
Wochenperformance: -7,55 %
Platz 16
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Wochenperformance: -13,31 %
Wochenperformance: -13,31 %
Platz 17
Ring Energy
Wochenperformance: -24,11 %
Wochenperformance: -24,11 %
Platz 18
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