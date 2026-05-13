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    VERBUND AG (Verb.A): Q1 2026 Earnings Surpass Expectations Despite Low Water & Falling Prices

    VERBUND’s Q1/2026 figures reveal weaker earnings as low water levels and falling hydropower prices weigh on results, despite growth in wind and solar generation.

    VERBUND AG (Verb.A): Q1 2026 Earnings Surpass Expectations Despite Low Water & Falling Prices
    Foto: andrew_shots - stock.adobe.com
    • VERBUND's Q1/2026 results were below previous year due to poor water supply and falling sales prices
    • EBITDA decreased by 26.1% to €534.6 million, and Group result fell by 32.0% to €269.8 million
    • Hydro power generation declined by 373 GWh to 5,095 GWh, with a hydro coefficient of 0.78, down 5 percentage points from the previous year
    • Wind and photovoltaic generation increased by 13 percentage points year-on-year, contributing an additional 121 GWh to total renewable energy
    • Average sales prices for hydropower dropped €34.2/MWh to €92.6/MWh, impacting earnings negatively
    • For 2026, VERBUND forecasts EBITDA between €2.1 billion and €2.5 billion, and a Group result between €1.0 billion and €1.2 billion, with a payout ratio of 45-55%

    The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 60,58EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.


    Verbund Akt.(A)

    -0,58 %
    -3,67 %
    -8,56 %
    +0,58 %
    -8,63 %
    -21,47 %
    -14,70 %
    +413,09 %
    +112,50 %
    ISIN:AT0000746409WKN:877738
    Verbund Akt.(A) direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    VERBUND AG (Verb.A): Q1 2026 Earnings Surpass Expectations Despite Low Water & Falling Prices VERBUND’s Q1/2026 figures reveal weaker earnings as low water levels and falling hydropower prices weigh on results, despite growth in wind and solar generation.
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