VERBUND AG (Verb.A): Q1 2026 Earnings Surpass Expectations Despite Low Water & Falling Prices

VERBUND's Q1/2026 results were below previous year due to poor water supply and falling sales prices

EBITDA decreased by 26.1% to €534.6 million, and Group result fell by 32.0% to €269.8 million

Hydro power generation declined by 373 GWh to 5,095 GWh, with a hydro coefficient of 0.78, down 5 percentage points from the previous year

Wind and photovoltaic generation increased by 13 percentage points year-on-year, contributing an additional 121 GWh to total renewable energy

Average sales prices for hydropower dropped €34.2/MWh to €92.6/MWh, impacting earnings negatively

For 2026, VERBUND forecasts EBITDA between €2.1 billion and €2.5 billion, and a Group result between €1.0 billion and €1.2 billion, with a payout ratio of 45-55%

The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 60,58EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.





