PNE AG's Quarterly Results Signal a Strong Start to 2026
PNE AG enters 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring EBITDA, rising revenues, strong project sales and a robust pipeline underline its expanding role in the renewable energy market.
Foto: PNE AG
- PNE AG reports a strong start to 2026 with significant growth in normalized EBITDA to EUR 17.9 million.
- The company's revenue increased to EUR 68.9 million, driven by successful project sales and improved wind conditions.
- Four wind energy projects and one photovoltaic project were sold in Q1, with permits obtained for 14 additional projects totaling 335.9 MW.
- Power generation rose to around 262 GWh, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 198,000 tons.
- The project pipeline remained stable at 21.7 GW, with ongoing construction of eight wind farms in Germany.
- PNE AG confirms its FY 2026 guidance, expecting normalized EBITDA between EUR 110 million and EUR 140 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at PNE is on 13.05.2026.
The price of PNE at the time of the news was 9,6650EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,7600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,98 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.214,98PKT (+0,36 %).
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