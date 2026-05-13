🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPNE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PNE
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    PNE AG's Quarterly Results Signal a Strong Start to 2026

    PNE AG enters 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring EBITDA, rising revenues, strong project sales and a robust pipeline underline its expanding role in the renewable energy market.

    PNE AG's Quarterly Results Signal a Strong Start to 2026
    Foto: PNE AG
    • PNE AG reports a strong start to 2026 with significant growth in normalized EBITDA to EUR 17.9 million.
    • The company's revenue increased to EUR 68.9 million, driven by successful project sales and improved wind conditions.
    • Four wind energy projects and one photovoltaic project were sold in Q1, with permits obtained for 14 additional projects totaling 335.9 MW.
    • Power generation rose to around 262 GWh, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 198,000 tons.
    • The project pipeline remained stable at 21.7 GW, with ongoing construction of eight wind farms in Germany.
    • PNE AG confirms its FY 2026 guidance, expecting normalized EBITDA between EUR 110 million and EUR 140 million.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at PNE is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of PNE at the time of the news was 9,6650EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,7600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,98 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.214,98PKT (+0,36 %).


    PNE

    -0,31 %
    +1,04 %
    +10,42 %
    +8,45 %
    -34,74 %
    -29,65 %
    +31,76 %
    +344,80 %
    +234,49 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2WKN:A0JBPG
    PNE direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    PNE AG's Quarterly Results Signal a Strong Start to 2026 PNE AG enters 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring EBITDA, rising revenues, strong project sales and a robust pipeline underline its expanding role in the renewable energy market.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     