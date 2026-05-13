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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCANCOM SE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CANCOM SE
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    CANCOM SE Boosts Q1.26 Operating Profitability Significantly

    CANCOM starts 2026 with resilient top-line, sharply higher earnings and solid liquidity, while reaffirming its ambitious revenue and EBITDA targets for the year ahead.

    CANCOM SE Boosts Q1.26 Operating Profitability Significantly
    Foto: CANCOM SE
    • CANCOM's revenue in Q1.26 was €407.0 million, slightly below €410.5 million in Q1.25.
    • EBITDA increased by 28.1% to €27.0 million, with an EBITDA margin of 6.6%.
    • Operating profit indicators improved significantly, with EBIT rising by 107.4% to €11.2 million.
    • The Germany segment's revenue grew to €265.4 million, with EBITDA more than doubling to €15.4 million.
    • Despite stable revenue, operating cash flow was negative at €-60.0 million, but cash and cash equivalents remained strong at €106.6 million.
    • The company confirms its 2026 outlook, expecting revenue between €1.75 billion and €1.85 billion, and EBITDA between €110 million and €130 million.

    The next important date, Interim report as of March 31, 2026, at CANCOM SE is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 25,40EUR and was down -0,97 % compared with the previous day.
    36 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,65EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,98 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.214,88PKT (+0,36 %).


    CANCOM SE

    -1,56 %
    -0,97 %
    +5,34 %
    +13,00 %
    -12,01 %
    -11,92 %
    -46,00 %
    +10,70 %
    +708,82 %
    ISIN:DE0005419105WKN:541910
    CANCOM SE direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    CANCOM SE Boosts Q1.26 Operating Profitability Significantly CANCOM starts 2026 with resilient top-line, sharply higher earnings and solid liquidity, while reaffirming its ambitious revenue and EBITDA targets for the year ahead.
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