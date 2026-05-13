ecotel communication Starts FY2026 with Record Free Cash Flow

The company achieved a total revenue of EUR 32.7 million in Q1 2026, a 14.3% increase from EUR 28.6 million in the previous year.

Revenue in the Wholesale segment grew significantly from EUR 16.1 million to EUR 20.2 million, driven by demand for high-performance data services.

Gross profit increased to EUR 9.5 million, up from EUR 8.8 million, indicating solid margin development.

Operating EBITDA improved slightly to EUR 2.1 million from EUR 1.9 million, with expectations of further positive effects in upcoming quarters.

Net profit for the quarter rose to EUR 0.4 million, surpassing the previous year's EUR 0.3 million, supported by improved cash flow from operating activities.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 1.6 million as of March 31, 2026, with free cash flow rising to EUR 0.7 million, reflecting a strong financial position.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at ecotel communication is on 13.05.2026.

The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 8,1750EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.





