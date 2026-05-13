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    Uzin Utz Q1 2026 Financial Results: Key Insights Revealed

    Amid global headwinds and a sluggish construction market, Uzin Utz Group still managed to grow sales, while profits came under pressure from rising costs and strategic hiring.

    Uzin Utz Q1 2026 Financial Results: Key Insights Revealed
    • Despite geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, Uzin Utz Group increased its revenue by 6.6% to €132.2 million in Q1 2026.
    • The construction industry experienced a weak start with declining orders and sales during the same period.
    • EBIT decreased by 14.2% to €8.7 million, impacted by higher raw material, packaging, and logistics costs, as well as increased personnel expenses.
    • The company expanded its workforce to support growth strategies, contributing to higher personnel costs.
    • The quarterly report is available at the company's investor relations website.
    • Contact persons for investor relations are Sandra Ruf and Stefanie Seeburger, with provided phone numbers and email addresses.

    The price of Uzin Utz at the time of the news was 71,20EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Uzin Utz

    +1,42 %
    -0,28 %
    +4,97 %
    -12,44 %
    +17,70 %
    +35,47 %
    -0,97 %
    +50,49 %
    +250,46 %
    ISIN:DE0007551509WKN:755150
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    Uzin Utz Q1 2026 Financial Results: Key Insights Revealed Amid global headwinds and a sluggish construction market, Uzin Utz Group still managed to grow sales, while profits came under pressure from rising costs and strategic hiring.
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