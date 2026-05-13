Uzin Utz Q1 2026 Financial Results: Key Insights Revealed
Amid global headwinds and a sluggish construction market, Uzin Utz Group still managed to grow sales, while profits came under pressure from rising costs and strategic hiring.
- Despite geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, Uzin Utz Group increased its revenue by 6.6% to €132.2 million in Q1 2026.
- The construction industry experienced a weak start with declining orders and sales during the same period.
- EBIT decreased by 14.2% to €8.7 million, impacted by higher raw material, packaging, and logistics costs, as well as increased personnel expenses.
- The company expanded its workforce to support growth strategies, contributing to higher personnel costs.
- The quarterly report is available at the company's investor relations website.
- Contact persons for investor relations are Sandra Ruf and Stefanie Seeburger, with provided phone numbers and email addresses.
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